Top ranked Florida State soccer preps for season opener

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State Seminoles are the top ranked team in the country coming off last season's national title. Things are going to look a little different heading into this year though, as longtime head coach Mark Krikorian resigned suddenly this spring, and Brian Pensky took over.

As the Noles look towards their season opener this Thursday, the focus is the same as it's always been - keep this program on top. They open with 12th ranked South Carolina, then turn around to face Georgia Sunday. Two road tests, and coach can't wait to see this team in action.

"We're going to play in front of a ruckus crowd in both places as the number one team in the country, how are we going to deal with that?" said Pensky. "They'll be different challenges. Different teams, different styles, things like that, and then we'll face adversity. When the going gets tough, you learn about people, so we'll learn a lot this weekend."

Florida state's home opener is set for next Thursday when they welcome in Auburn.