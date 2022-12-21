Timpson scores 25 points, leads Seminoles women's basketball past Hurricanes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State University women’s basketball team defeated rival Miami 92-85 Wednesday afternoon in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup inside the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.
Makayla Timpson, a forward, led the host Seminoles (12-2, 1-0 ACC) with a game high 25 points with nine rebounds and four blocked shots.
Ta’Niya Latson, a guard, followed with 21 points and six assists, while fellow guard Sara Bejedi posted 15 points, and five assists in the win.
FSU shot 51.7% (30-of-58) from the field and was assisted by making 9-of-15 shots (60%) from behind the 3-point line in the win.
The Seminoles led by 16 points late in the fourth quarter.
Lashae Dwyer led Miami (7-5, 0-1 ACC) with 23 points, four rebounds, four assists, and three steals, while Destiny Harden followed with 20 points, five rebounds and three steals.
The Hurricanes made 31-of-73 shots from the field for a 42.5% mark.
Up next, Florida State heads to Chapel Hill, North Carolina to face ACC foe North Carolina Thursday, Dec. 29 at 8 p.m., while Miami hosts Notre Dame in Coral Gables, Thursday, Dec. 29.