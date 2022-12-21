Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsFSU

Actions

Timpson scores 25 points, leads Seminoles women's basketball past Hurricanes

Florida State 92, Miami 85
_FES2676.jpg
FSU athletics
Florida State University's MaKayla Timpson scored a game high 25 points to lead the Seminoles to 92-85 win against Miami, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 inside the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla.
_FES2676.jpg
_FES2869.jpg
Posted at 4:52 PM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 16:56:48-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State University women’s basketball team defeated rival Miami 92-85 Wednesday afternoon in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup inside the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

Makayla Timpson, a forward, led the host Seminoles (12-2, 1-0 ACC) with a game high 25 points with nine rebounds and four blocked shots.

Ta’Niya Latson, a guard, followed with 21 points and six assists, while fellow guard Sara Bejedi posted 15 points, and five assists in the win.

_FES2869.jpg
Florida State University's Sara Bejedi (with ball) during the women's college basketball game against the University of Miami, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 inside the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla.

FSU shot 51.7% (30-of-58) from the field and was assisted by making 9-of-15 shots (60%) from behind the 3-point line in the win.

The Seminoles led by 16 points late in the fourth quarter.

Lashae Dwyer led Miami (7-5, 0-1 ACC) with 23 points, four rebounds, four assists, and three steals, while Destiny Harden followed with 20 points, five rebounds and three steals.

The Hurricanes made 31-of-73 shots from the field for a 42.5% mark.

Up next, Florida State heads to Chapel Hill, North Carolina to face ACC foe North Carolina Thursday, Dec. 29 at 8 p.m., while Miami hosts Notre Dame in Coral Gables, Thursday, Dec. 29.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming