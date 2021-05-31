Time and time again pitching staff delivers for Florida State softball

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Time and time again we’ve seen Florida State softball’s high-power offense deliver big hit after big hit. But you know what they say, good offense often leads to good defense and the same can be said about good pitching.

In their walk-off win over LSU it was redshirt-junior pitcher Danielle Watson who came through in relief after a solid start from Caylan Arnold to close the door shut on the Tigers. We’ve seen Arnold, Watson and Katherine Sandercock come up in big moments for FSU this season. And Friday’s win over LSU proves that this pitching rotation is deep and loaded with talent. Exactly what this Seminole squad wants to have as Oklahoma City draws closer.

“Couldn’t be more proud of the pitching staff in general. We’ve talked about it all season being a starter, reliever in the big moments, righty, lefty. I think Danielle (Watson) has been the most un-tested for us in big moments. We've gone to Caylan (Arnold) and Kat (Sandercock) quite a bit. But I knew she had the stuff," says Florida State head softball coach Lonni Alameda.

"It was just a matter of if she could believe in it and if she could stay in it. She gets very emotional and she's very competitive. I mean she gave us quality innings and she just grew up a ton. That's why she transferred here, she wanted to be in these big moments," she adds.

Florida State opens up the Women’s College World Series Thursday against No. 2 ranked UCLA. First pitch is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Est.

