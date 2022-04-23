Tibbs home run evens Florida State-Clemson baseball series

CLEMSON, SC. (Seminoles.com) — Freshman James Tibbs hit a pinch-hit solo home run in the seventh inning as Florida State (24-14, 11-9 ACC) beat Clemson (25-14, 5-11) 4-3 Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Tibbs’ seventh home run of the year broke a 3-3 tie.

Conner Whittaker (2-1) pitched 3.1 innings without allowing a base hit for his second win of the year.

All three of Clemson’s runs came on solo home runs. Blake Wright and Max Wagner hit back-to-back home runs off Bryce Hubbart in the first inning and the score remained 2-0 until the fifth inning, when FSU was able to capitalize on a pitching change and take the lead.

Isaiah Perry singled and Tyler Martin walked against Geoffrey Gilbert before Jordan Carrion’s RBI single scored Perry and got FSU on the board. Nick Hoffmann entered and allowed an infield single to Brett Roberts that scored Martin; Carrion scored when Hoffmann couldn’t find the bag at first base while taking the throw from first baseman Bryar Hawkins.

Wagner’s second home run of the game – and fourth of the weekend – tied the score at 3-3 in the sixth inning.

Through six innings, all six of FSU’s hits were singles, while Clemson had three home runs and a double among its seven hits.

Conner Whittaker relieved Hubbart in the sixth inning, with a runner on first, two outs and a 2-2 count. The freshman struck out Jonathan French to keep the score knotted at three.

Tibbs pinch-hit for Perry and sent a home run over the fans in the right field seats. Whittaker kept the Tigers off balance throughout his outing. The only baserunner Whittaker allowed was a seventh inning hit batter, and he retired the final eight batters for the win.

SCORING SUMMARY:

B1 | FSU 0, CU 1 Wright home run

B1 | FSU 0, CU 2 Wagner home run

T5 | FSU 1, CU 2 Carrion singled, Perry scored

T5 | FSU 3, CU 2 Roberts singled, Martin scored; Carrion scored on the throw

B6 | FSU 3, CU 3 Wagner home run

T7 | FSU 4, CU 3 Tibbs home run

UP NEXT:

The series finale between the Tigers and Seminoles is Sunday at 1:00 p.m. and will stream on ACCNX. RHP Carson Montgomery (4-1) will make his first start in the weekend rotation this year.

OF NOTE: