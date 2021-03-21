Throwers highlight final day of the USF Invitational and Tiger Track Classic

TAMPA, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — Florida State Track and Field closed out the USF Invitational and Tiger Track Classic on Saturday, notching three event wins from the throws squad. Throwers Kelechi Nwanga, Shanice Love, and Milton Ingraham all earned individual wins on the day.

“It’s been a crazy seven days competing in indoor track, cross country and outdoor track, but it felt great to be competing in outdoor track and field for the first time in two years,” said Head Coach Bob Braman. “Our throwers were the highlight of the weekend. We hope to have everyone competing next week at home for the FSU Relays.”

At the USF Invitational the throwers continued to put on a show as the Seminoles started the day sweeping the women’s javelin throw. Nwanga led the way winning the event with a throw of 52.50m. Stella Weinberg was right behind her at 49.35m for a second place showing in her outdoor debut. Sara Zabarino, also competing in her first outdoor javelin throw, finished third with a mark of 48.49m.

In the men’s discus, Milton Ingraham picked up where he left off during the indoor season recording a first place finish with a mark of 54.81m. In his first time competing this season, Jacob Hoeffner finished eighth at 44.57m.

Rounding out the stellar performances by the throwers was Love in the women’s discus, with an impressive NCAA Region qualifying mark of 56.98m. Love finished in second overall behind Jamaican Olympian Shadea Lawrence who was competing unattached. Freshman Caisa-Marie Lindfors, also competing in her first outdoor discus throw in the Garnet and Gold finished third with a mark of 52.07m.

On the track in Tampa, recording his first win this outdoor season in the 400-meter dash was freshman Alex Collier, clocking in at 47.33. Ari Cogdell followed right behind him at 47.88 to take second in his Seminole debut.

At the Tiger Track Classic, Connor Phillips led the Seminole pack in the men’s 800-meter finishing fourth overall with a time of 1:53.16.

Florida State will be back for week two of the outdoor season next weekend as the Noles will welcome teams to Tallahassee, Fla. for the annual FSU Relays at Mike Long Track.

