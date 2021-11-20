Three Noles Earn All-America Honors at NCAA XC Championships

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — The Florida State men’s and women’s cross country teams each posted top 20 finishes on a perfect Saturday morning at the NCAA Cross Country Championships at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Fla.

The women finished 19th while the men posted their best finish since 2012 with a 20th-place finish. Adriaan Wildschutt (6th), Ahmed Muhumed (20th) and Lauren Ryan (26th) each earned All-America honors. Saturday was the first time since 2012 that the men have snagged multiple All-America honors.

“It was a really good day. We had a couple of All-Americans with Adriaan and Ahmed on the men’s side, and Lauren was an All-American with a lifetime best,” Head Coach Bob Braman said. “It was a perfect day out on the course, and it was great to run in front of our fans and alumni.”

The women got off to a great start in the 6k and were sitting third at the the 2000m mark. Ryan continued her strong season and finished with a career best time of 19:50.1 to finish 26th.

Maudie Skyring and Rebecca Clark ran together and finished with near identical times of 20:35.1 and 20:35.6, respectively. Amanda Beach (20:48.6) and Erin Phelps (20:57.4) rounded out the scoring for the Seminoles.

In the men’s race, Wildschutt continued his strong season and was the first FSU male athlete to have back-to-back top 10 finishes at the NCAA Championships. Wildschutt ran a personal best time of 28:52.0 to finish 6th.

Muhumed ran his best race of his career clocking in at 29:19.9 for a 20th-place finish. This was Muhumed’s highest finish at the NCAA Championships.

Silas Griffith also clocked a personal best time of 31:02.1. Caleb Pottorff (31:05.7), Gabe Curtis (31:24.4), Matthew Owens (31.47.1) and Jacob Holmes (32:30.2) rounded out the scoring on the men’s side.

Saturday concluded the cross country season. The indoor track and field season will begin on Dec. 3 with the Clemson Opener in Clemson, S.C.