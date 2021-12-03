Three FSU Soccer players named as All-Americans

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Florida State soccer team has three student-athletes named All-Americans by the United Soccer Coaches as announced on Thursday afternoon.

Jaelin Howell and Emily Madril were named First Team All-Americans and Yujie Zhao was named to the second team. It was Zhao’s third All-American honor and Howell and Madril’s second.

Madril’s All-American honor makes her the Seminoles' 22nd First Team All-American in program history and Howell became Florida State’s sixth two-time First Team All-American. With three All-Americans in 2021, FSU has earned 54 all-time All-American accolades. This marks the 13th time that Florida State has had multiple All-Americans in a season.

Zhao became the Seminoles third three-time All-American, joining Deyna Castellanos (2017-19) and Tiffany McCarthy (2009, 2011-12).

Howell, the reigning MAC Hermann Trophy winner, was named a First Team All-American after playing in all 23 games this season, starting in 21 of them at the holding midfielder position. She has helped anchor a backline that has recorded 12 shutouts in 23 games and has only allowed 13 goals all season. Howell also made her presence known on the offensive end as she has scored two goals to go with four assists. Howell was named the ACC’s Midfielder of the Year for the second straight season and to the All-ACC First Team.

Madril was named a First Team All-American, after being named a Second Team All-American a season ago. She has started in all 23 games this season for the Seminoles as their starting center-back. Madril has played in all but 19 minutes for the Garnet and Gold this season. She has helped lead the Seminoles' defense to 12 shutouts in 23 games. The Noles have only allowed 13 goals all season, allowing only 44 shots on goal. She has also helped the Seminoles on offense, scoring three of FSU’s 65 goals this season. Madril was named to the All-ACC First Team and was named the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Zhao was named an All-American for the third time in her career, becoming FSU’s third three-time All-American. She has played in all 23 games this season for Florida State, recording five goals and a career-high nine assists. Zhao has created excitement for the Seminole offense as she has played in 1191 minutes off the bench. Zhao was named to the All-ACC First Team for the fourth consecutive season.

Howell, Madril and Zhao begin play in the College Cup Friday at 7 p.m. eastern time against No. 5 Rutgers on ESPNU.