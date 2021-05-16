The countdown is on, Florida State soccer impressed with Santa Clara's journey

CARY, NC. (WTXL) — The countdown is on. In less than 48 hours Florida State Soccer will hit the field against Santa Clara in the NCAA National Championship. The Broncos' path to get there much like FSU’s had to go through some very talented opponents.

One thing was made for certain in their final four win over North Carolina. Santa Clara is no joke. Number one ranked Florida State who has won by penalty kicks in their last two games is not underestimating the talent that is loaded on Santa Clara’s roster.

Seminole head coach Mark Krikorian says his team shares a very mutual level of respect for the Broncos program and what they can do on both sides of the field if given the chance. One game separates the Noles from the program’s third national championship and Santa Clara could be the toughest challenge yet.

“Watching them up close and personal was great. I thought they were entertaining to watch, and a nice style of play. A lot of good players all over the field. So my assessment of how they played from my own eyes watching the live performance was very impressive," says Krikorian. "I thought they were a really good team and they were quite aggressive both attacking and defending. A collection of talented kids with a very good structure.”

Stay with ABC 27 as we get you ready for Monday’s big game.

