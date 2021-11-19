Tallahassee ready to show off Apalachee Regional Park at NCAA National Championships

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In October, Florida State's Adriaan Wildschutt took second at Florida State's Pre-Nationals meet competing against some of the nation's top cross country runners. On Saturday morning, Wildschutt, and about one-thousand of the top male and female collegiate runners in the country, will run again at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, but this time a national title is on the line.

For the first time ever, the NCAA National Championships in cross country will be held in Florida, and the course is one of the premiere in the country. It's a sense of pride for the Tallahassee community, and hosting big time meets like Saturday's national championships is what the city, and Florida State head coach Bob Braman envisioned when the course was created in 2009. Now that it's here, they couldn't be more proud to show it off.

"I've had a couple of conversations with people even this week saying i can't believe this week has finally gotten here," said Ryan Zornes, who is the senior sales and sports director with Visit Tallahassee. "It started with the vision of coach Braman and some other folks here in the community, but to see the partnerships that have really taken us to where we are today has been really special."

The women's race will start at 10:20 in the morning Saturday, while the men's begins at 11:10. Wildschutt finished second at last year's cross country National Championships. For more information on this year's event, click here.