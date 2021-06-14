Sunshine Showcase the first of many camps that bring back sense of normalcy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Football season is right around the corner and nothing may have signified that more than Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell’s Sunshine Showcase. Putting prospective student athletes in front of college coaches for the first time since the pandemic began.

And as much as the young men competing at the camp we’re excited for the opportunity to earn some recognition and possible offers to play college football. That feeling was very much mutual for the coaches in attendance as well. The 2020 season brought forth many challenges in the recruiting process with a loss of scholarships and inability for in person visits. But last weekend’s "mega camp" offered a healthy dose of normalcy back into the lives of college football coaches.

“Recruiting is such a huge part of what we do. And this past year has been challenging for us not to be able to see young men face to face. The fact that we’re able to have these camps, again it gives us a chance to truly evaluate young men and really coach them," said Florida A&M head football coach Willie Simmons. "See how they respond to coaching, give them a chance to know us as coaches.

"You know we’re coaches, we like to be on the field, we like to get hands on drill work with these young men. So you walk around the camp and you’re going to a lot of coaches happy and excited because they’re doing what they love to do," added Valdosta State head football coach Gary Goff.

