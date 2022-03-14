Sue Semrau, Florida State still fighting for equity in women's college basketball

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As the Florida State women’s basketball team prepares for their ninth straight NCAA tournament appearance, we’re flashing back to March of 2021. A discrepancy in how the NCAA prepared for the men's tournament compared the women's tournament woke up the college basketball world to the lack of equity shown in college basketball.

The NCAA apologized and admitted that they fell short in how they prepared to host 64 women’s basketball teams into the San Antonio bubble. Fast forward to Monday, FSU head coach Sue Semrau and her program are still fighting the good fight in equity. As president of the coaches association, coach Sue knows the "ins and outs" of this situation and see’s the argument from both sides. Nonetheless, the need to correct the past and move forward is still ever so present.

“These young women, they work as hard. They prepare as well. They do all the things the men do. And if this is truly amateur sports. Then why would we treat them differently? We know what that is. It’s revenue, Semrau said. "And I understand that I think we all understand that as women. But we continue to fight those biases so that we have those opportunities to give to these young ladies.”

FSU and Missouri State tip off Thursday at 9 p.m. est. in the first four in game from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.