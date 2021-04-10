Sue Semrau commends her staff, players for playing through unprecedented season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For the first time since re-taking her lead of the Florida State women’s basketball program head coach Sue Semrau spoke with the media Friday sharing what her life was like away from the court this past season.

Semrau took a temporary leave of absence in September while her mother battled Ovarian Cancer. Coach says her mom is doing well and even has a new puppy in her life to help with the recovery process. But the long-time head coach understood that while she was away her staff and team had to navigate an unprecedented season and commends them for the effort they gave right until the very end.

“I look at what our team was able to do and what our coaching staff was able to do and I’m quite amazed. I'm quite amazed at all of the programs in the country that were stop and start situations," Semrau said. "And to keep the streak of going to the NCAA tournament I think that was a really great feat for Brooke (Wyckoff) with a relatively new team to all of their different roles.”