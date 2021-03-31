Sue Semrau announces official date for return to Florida State women's basketball program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Back on September 8th, Florida State head women's basketball coach Sue Semrau announced she would be taking time away from the program to be with her mother as she battled ovarian cancer.

The long time head coach announced that April 1st will be her official date to return and resume head coaching responsibilities.

Thank You Florida State for granting me the time with my amazing parents. Thank you @CoachBrookeFSU for an outstanding job as HC. Can’t wait to reunite with my team April 1st! pic.twitter.com/pYWQ1aFBAk — Sue Semrau (@CoachSueFSU) March 30, 2021

While she was gone assistant Brooke Wyckoff assumed the interim head coach position and guided the Seminoles to their eighth straight NCAA National Tournament berth, on top of a fourth place finish in the ACC.

