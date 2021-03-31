Menu

Sue Semrau announces official date for return to Florida State women's basketball program

Will return April 1st
Posted at 11:46 PM, Mar 30, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Back on September 8th, Florida State head women's basketball coach Sue Semrau announced she would be taking time away from the program to be with her mother as she battled ovarian cancer.

The long time head coach announced that April 1st will be her official date to return and resume head coaching responsibilities.

While she was gone assistant Brooke Wyckoff assumed the interim head coach position and guided the Seminoles to their eighth straight NCAA National Tournament berth, on top of a fourth place finish in the ACC.

