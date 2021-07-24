Steve Spurrier reflects on Florida-FSU rivalry, Bobby Bowden

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Ol' Ball Coach was inducted into the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame on Thursday. Before coaching the Gamecocks, Steve Spurrier was head coach of the Florida Gators, winning a national title in 1996 over Bobby Bowden and Florida State.

The rivalry among the two programs is one of the best there ever was and Spurrier reflecting on that, and Coach Bowden Thursday night.

"Coach Bowden coached a long time there," said Spurrier. "He made FSU football what it was. I was at Florida 12 years, and 11 of those years they were in the top four in the nation. We had to play them the last game of the season. I said how come Tennessee doesn't have to play these dudes the last game of the season like we do?!"

Bowden maintained the upper hand, as Spurrier went 5-8-1 against the Seminoles, and never won in Tallahassee.