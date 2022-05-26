Watch
Start times for FSU football's season opener, Louisville game set

Seminoles open season Aug. 27 vs. Duquesne
Mark Wallheiser/AP
Florida State fans celebrate as the seating area falls into shadow in the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)
Posted at 3:08 PM, May 26, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State football has been selected for two more national broadcasts in the 2022 season, it was announced Thursday.

The season opener against Duquesne on Aug. 27 will kick off at 5 p.m. and air on the ACC Network, and the Sept. 16 contest at Louisville will be a 7 p.m. start on ESPN.

Kickoff times for four of FSU’s 12 regular season games are now set.

It was previously announced that the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff featuring Florida State and LSU in New Orleans on Sunday, Sept. 4, and the regular season finale against Florida at home on Friday, Nov. 25, will both be 7:30 p.m. starts on ABC.

