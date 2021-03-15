Spring practice challenging and pushing Florida State football to be better

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Following their first spring practice in full pads Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell was very happy overall with how his team performed. The second year head coach looks forward to his guys continually bringing the same attitude and passion moving forward.

One of the biggest takeaways was the defensive performance that was showcased in Friday’s practice. From forcing turnovers, to making momentum swinging plays it was clear they controlled the day. So with that being said Norvell turned his attention to the offense and put the pressure back on them to turn the tide of practice. A lesson that will go a long way as this team gets ready for the fall.

“That’s one of the things I challenged the offense with was as the defense really got momentum and the energy was high and they kept building upon that, we’ve got to see the same things when things aren’t going our way," said Norvell. "When there are negative plays that show up you have to control the next one and it only takes one play to change momentum and you know at the end of the day we still have to have that sense of urgency and almost excitement for the opportunity to get it right.”

