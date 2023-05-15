Softball set to host ninth-straight NCAA Regional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State softball team will host their ninth-straight NCAA Regional as the Seminoles were tabbed as the No. 3 overall seed in the 2023 NCAA Softball Tournament. The Seminoles will face off with the MAAC champions Marist (29-28) on Friday, May 19 at 4 p.m. on ESPN+. The No. 2 seed South Carolina (37-20) will face off with the No. 3 seed UCF (39-19) at 7 p.m. on Friday night.

This is the 23rd-straight season that the Seminoles have made a NCAA Regional. The Seminoles are on a 16-game win streak and won their 19th ACC Championship with a 2-1 walk-of victory over Duke.

In total, the Seminoles played 12 NCAA Tournament teams and played five out of the top eight seeds in the tournament.

A limited number of tickets will be available for purchase starting at noon on Monday, May 15th. Please visit our website, Seminoles.com/tickets, to purchase tickets. If you have any questions, regarding tickets please contact the FSU ticket office at 850-644-1830 or via email at ticketoffice@seminoles.com.

2023 Tallahassee Regional Schedule

Friday 5/19:

Game 1 – 4:00 PM Marist (Visitor) vs. Florida State (Home)

Game 2 – 7:00 PM UCF (Visitor) vs. South Carolina (Home)

Saturday 5/20:

Game 3 – 1:00 PM (Winner of Game 1 vs Winner of Game 2)

Game 4 – 3:30 PM (Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2)

Game 5 – 6:00 PM (Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4)

Sunday 5/21:

Game 6 – 4:00 PM (Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5)

Game 7 (If Necessary) – 6:30 PM