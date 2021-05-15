Softball Falls in the ACC Tournament Semifinals to Duke

LOUISVILLE, KY. (SEMINOLES.COM) — The No. 7 Florida State softball team (39-10-1) lost to No. 21 Duke (41-10), 4-3, in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament.

No. 21 Duke 4, No. 7 Florida State 3

Caylan Arnold started and pitched five innings for the Seminoles. She allowed two runs on five hits with two strikeouts.

Kathryn Sandercock entered in relief to start the sixth inning and pitched the final two innings, allowing two hits and two runs.

The Seminoles fell behind early, allowing two runs to Duke in the first inning. The two runs came on three hits and one FSU error.

Florida State bounced back in the bottom half of the inning, cutting the Blue Devil lead in half after a solo home run by Sydney Sherrill. She launched a ball sky-high to center field into the TV cameras for her second home run of the season.

The Garnet and Gold took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Seminoles plated two runs all with two outs. Anna Shelnutt led off the inning with a single up the middle. With two outs, Kaley Mudge singled to the third baseman, advancing D’Aun Riggs to third base. Sydney Sherrill stepped up and earned her second RBI of the afternoon with a single down the right-field line, tying the game at two. A fielding error by the Duke shortstop gave the Noles a 3-2 lead after five.

Duke took back the lead in the top of the seventh, scoring the game’s final two runs. A single and a walk led off the inning for the Blue Devils. With one out Gisele Tapia singled to left center, scoring Sarah Goddard from second, tying the game. One at-bat later, Kamryn Jackson plated the winning run after hitting a sacrifice fly to left field.

Scoring Summary

T1 | Jameson Kavel singled to second base, scoring Gisele Tapia from second. (Duke 1, Florida State 0)

T1 | Kelly Torres singled to the shortstop, scoring Kristina Foreman from second base. (Duke 2, Florida State 0)

B1 | Sydney Sherrill hit a solo home run to center field. (Duke 2, Florida State 1)

B5 | Sydney Sherrill singled down the right-field line, scoring D’Aun Riggs. (Duke 2, Florida State 2)

B5 | Kalei Harding reached on an error by the shortstop, Kaley Mudge scored from third. (Duke 2, Florida State 3)

T7 | Gisele Tapia singled to left center, scoring Sarah Goddard (Duke 3, Florida State 3)

T7 | Kamryn Jackson hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Kyla Morris. (Duke 4, Florida State 3)

Up Next

Florida State awaits to see who they play in the postseason during the selection show on Sunday at 9 pm on ESPN2

