Soccer Earns Last Minute Win Over No. 9 Texas A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) — The top-ranked Seminole Soccer team (1-0) opened up the season with a win over No. 9 Texas A&M (0-1). The game was scoreless for just over 88 minutes before Clara Robbins put one in the back of the net to give the Seminoles a win on opening day.

“They had a couple of good looks at our goal but fortunately we persevered and fought hard and took advantage of the one chance that ended up in the back of the net,” said head coach Mark Krikorian.

Florida State is now 10-0 at home on opening day under head coach Mark Krikorian and 16-1 all-time on the first day of the season.

The Seminoles dominated possession of the ball throughout the game holding on to it for 73 percent of the first half and 69 percent of the game. This led to a 14-2 shots advantage for the Noles with seven of those on frame.

Florida State got its first shot off in the 18th minute by Beata Olsson. It came off the second of four first-half corner kicks by FSU. It was not until the 42nd minute that the Noles got a shot on frame. Emma Bissell fired one in from the right side but it was saved.

The Garnet and Gold outshot TAMU 10-1 in the second half, but it was not until the last shot of the game that FSU scored.

Emily Madril made a strong run down the right side of the field and into the box. She passed one through a crowded middle of the field and connected with Clara Robbins who got off a shot that was blocked by a Texas A&M defender. She got the rebound and took another shot that was saved. Once again Robbins got her own rebound, this time finding the back of the net with just a minute and 31 seconds left in the game.

“It was a great effort by Emily to bring the ball forward,” said Robbins. “Organizing our runs in the box was key to that goal and then following the rebounds. We were fortunate to get one in.”

“She had a few whacks at it didn’t she,” said Krikorian. “It is a really good opponent to play against and all the respect to G and his staff and his kids for coming in here and battling us very hard. We learned a lot of lessons tonight and we are going to get better because of it, that is why you schedule these top games.”

It was the redshirt senior’s seventh goal of her career, after scoring six a season ago.

Florida State is back home on Sunday, August 22 to play another SEC foe in Alabama at 1 pm. The game is live on ACCNX. Admission is free to all FSU soccer games.