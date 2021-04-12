Shelnutt's walk-off helps Florida State softball sweep No. 20 Duke

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — The No. 10 Florida State softball team (27-6) earned the series sweep over No. 20 Duke (27-9) with a 4-3 win on Sunday afternoon. The Seminoles earned the win on a one-out walk-off bunt from Anna Shelnutt, scoring Sydney Sherrill.

The Seminoles were strong on the base paths this afternoon, stealing eight bases, one shy of the program record and season-high of nine against Georgia Tech.

No. 20 Duke 3, No. 10 Florida State 4

Caylan Arnold started and pitched 4.2 innings for the Noles in the final game of the series against the Blue Devils. She allowed five hits and three runs with two strikeouts.

Kathryn Sandercock entered the game in relief and threw 2.1 innings, allowing just one hit on her way to her 14th win of the season.

Florida State got on the board early with three runs in the first inning. Kiersten Landers led off the game for the Noles with a walk and three pitches later scored on Sydney Sherrill’s 57th career double. She is now one double shy of tying the ACC doubles record.

Kalei Harding singled putting runners on the corners with no outs for Anna Shelnutt who walked and loaded the bases with no outs in the first for Cassidy Davis. Davis sent one back up the middle, plating Shelnutt and Harding, giving the Garnet and Gold an early 3-0 advantage.

Duke cut into the lead in the top of the third inning, scoring two runs on a Jameson Kavel single to right field. The Blue Devils tied it up in the fifth inning after Deja Devis singled through the right side scoring Kelly Torres.

With the game tied at three heading into the seventh inning, Sherrill led off with a walk. She then stole second and third for FSU’s seventh and eighth stolen bases of the day. With one out, Anna Shelnutt put down a bunt toward the first baseman scoring Sherrill.

Scoring Summary

B1 | Sydney Sherrill doubled up the middle scoring Kiersten Landers. (Duke 0, Florida State 1)

B1 | Cassidy Davis singled up the middle scoring Anna Shelnutt and Kalei Harding. (Duke 0, Florida State 3)

T3 | Jameson Kavel singled to right field, scoring Claire Davidson. Deja Davis scored due to a throwing error by Kalei Harding. (Duke 2, Florida State 3)

T5 | Deja Davis singled through the right side, scoring Kelly Torres. (Duke 3, Florida State 3)

B7 | Anna Shelnutt bunted, scoring Sydney Sherrill from third. (Duke 3, Florida State 4)

From Head Coach Lonni Alameda:

“I am really proud of the team. A three-game or four-game series, even though we had rain is tough to sweep and it takes a gritty mindset on Sunday. They came out ready today and we had some good pitching performances. I am excited to learn some things from this and get ready for Syracuse next weekend.”

Up Next

Florida State heads to Syracuse next week for a four-game series.

