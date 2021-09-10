Seminoles volleyball earns comeback win over Georgia

ORLANDO, Fla. (Seminoles.com) – A wild fifth set that was finally decided by a kill from sophomore Sydney Conley highlighted Florida State Volleyball’s five-set win over Georgia (22-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-15, 15-13) on Thursday night at the UCF Invitational in Orlando.

Forcing the Bulldogs (3-4) to call a timeout with FSU leading 12-8 in the fifth set, Georgia stormed back to take a 13-12 lead and put the Seminoles (5-1) on the brink of surrendering the final frame. Redshirt junior outside hitter Morgan Chacon knotted the score again with a kill to make it 13-13, then an attack error by Georgia outside hitter Kacie Evans created match point for the Seminoles.

Conley’s kill off the assist from redshirt junior setter Lily Tessier, who had a career night, secured another big win for one of the youngest teams in the country.

“This was a really tough match,” FSU Head Coach Chris Poole said. “UGA is physical and did a good job of taking us out of our offense. This was a great comeback win for a young team on the road.”

Florida State went down 2-1 overall after the Bulldogs won the third set, 25-21. It was a night of career performances for several Seminoles, including Tessier. The Fort Myers, Fla., native totaled a career high 51 assists and added 13 digs, four blocks and three kills. It marked the fifth double-double of her career.

A pair of talented freshmen in outside hitter Audrey Koenig and middle blocker Khori Louis each tallied 15 kills in the five-set affair. Koenig added seven digs, and Louis’ 15 put-downs included an impressive .500 hitting percentage and six blocks. Louis contributed a team-high 18.0 points on the night.

Another freshman in libero Emery Dupes tallied her young career high with 23 digs and also added four assists. Junior Lauryn Burrows continues to have a strong season as she picked up a season-best 15 digs, while Caroline Golden added 11. Burrows also recorded two service aces.

Chacon recorded her 15th double-double, including her first of the season, with 10 kills and 17 digs. Junior middle blocker Emma Clothier was also crucial with 12 kills, two service aces and three blocks (one solo).

FSU moves to 5-1 for the first time since 2017, when it started that season with a 6-1 record.

Georgia’s Evans had a match-high 29 kills in 81 swings to lead the Bulldogs. FSU barely out-hit UGA .215-.200, but the Bulldogs tallied more blocks at 12-9.

FSU returns to the UCF Invitational to face tournament host UCF on Friday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+.