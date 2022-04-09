Seminoles roughed up early in loss to Yellow Jackets in baseball

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech (20-11, 6-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) had six runs and 10 hits in the first three innings en route to a 7-3 win over No. 20 Florida State (17-12, 6-7 ACC) Friday night at Russ Chandler Stadium.

Parker Messick (4-2) was tagged with the loss, allowing 10 hits and six runs in 2.2 innings.

Conner Whittaker allowed a solo home run over 2.2 innings, the second-longest outing of his career. Dylan Simmons set career-highs with 1.2 innings pitched and three strikeouts, and Dylan Jacobs pitched a scoreless eighth inning.

Combined the bullpen allowed just one run on six hits in 5.1 innings.

Kevin Parada got the scoring started with a two-run home run in the first inning, one of four hits for the Yellow Jackets in the frame. The Seminoles cut the lead in half in the second inning against Chance Huff (3-1) when Brett Roberts doubled and scored on Alex Toral’s groundout.

Georgia Tech took control with four more runs off Messick in the third inning.

Parada hit his second home run in the sixth inning to extend the lead to 7-1.

Toral and Tyler Martin singled in the seventh, and Logan Lacey extended the inning by reaching on a third strike passed ball. Jaime Ferrer plated two runs on a single to chip into the lead.

FSU loaded the bases in the ninth inning, but Georgia Tech’s Zach Maxwell struck out the next three batters for his first save of the year.