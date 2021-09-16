Seminoles ready for first road trip of the season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WTXL) — The Florida State football team looks to rebound off Saturday's loss to Jacksonville State, their first loss to an FCS school in program history. They'll look for that first win of the season on their first road trip of the season, as Florida State faces Wake Forest on Saturday.

Head coach Mike Norvell says he feels they've done a good job at making this team ready for this big road trip.

"Implementing crowd noise, music during practice just to force the discomfort in what we're doing and how we're doing that," he said Wednesday. "Guys, how they respond when they're uncomfortable because you're always going to be uncomfortable on the road. You're not in places that are familiar but you have to go out and execute at a high level and I expect our guys to do that."

Florida State at Wake Forest is set for a 3:30 kick on Saturday.