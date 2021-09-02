Seminoles play host at Four Points Tallahassee Seminole Volleyball Invitational

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) — Florida State Volleyball returns to the friendly confines of Tully Gym for its home tournament on Thursday and Friday, playing host to Tulane, VCU and Samford at the Four Points Tallahassee Seminole Volleyball Invitational.

The Seminoles (1-1) face the Green Wave (3-0) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. FSU follows with Samford on Friday at 11 a.m. and VCU at 6:30 p.m. on the same day. All three matches will air on ACC Network Extra.

Tulane has been in Tallahassee since last weekend, evacuating to the Capital City in preparation for Hurricane Ida. Fans are encouraged to donate to The Greater New Orleans Foundation to assist Tulane Athletics in the additional costs it will face as a result of the hurricane.

“I’m glad they can come to Tallahassee, get some power and be safe,” senior libero Caroline Golden, a senior libero from Mandeville, La., said. “Regardless of what school or where they’re from, we’re all people, we’re all humans. If it was our team, you’d want them to be safe. They’re welcome here. I’m glad FSU has given them a home for now.”

Head Coach Chris Poole was reminded of South Alabama’s good-natured ways when Hurricane Michael struck the Tallahassee area in 2018.

“I always look at it as paying it forward,” Poole said of welcoming Tulane to Tallahassee ahead of the storm. “You never know when something is going to happen yourself. A few years ago when the hurricane was coming to Tallahassee, Jordana (Price) had been an assistant (at one point) at South Alabama. When we needed to leave, South Alabama opened their doors for us and we went and stayed in Mobile a couple of days while we were training and practice a few days.”

Tulane is coming off an impressive showing at its home tournament in New Orleans, earning the Tulane Invitational championship after defeating California 3-1 (25-23, 26-28, 25-16, 25-22).

FSU is coming off a 1-1 showing at the Tiger Classic in Baton Rouge, taking down Northern Arizona, 3-0, but falling to Michigan, 0-3. The Noles had some impressive feats from some of their younger performers.

Freshman libero Emery Dupes became the first FSU freshman to begin her career with consecutive double-digit dig totals since 2005 when Marrita Royster- Crockett also accomplished the same feat. The Marietta, Ga., native had 20 digs vs. NAU and 11 vs. Michigan.

Freshman middle blocker Khori Louis led FSU with 16.5 recorded at the Tiger Classic, including a great debut vs. NAU with 11 kills and a .474 hitting percentage.

Redshirt junior outside hitter Morgan Chacon owns 14 career double-doubles in 52 matches played at FSU. In the season opener vs. NAU, she came close to her 15th double-double when she finished with nine kills and 11 digs.

Redshirt junior setter Lily Tessier has 796 career assists. She is four assists shy of becoming the 23rd Seminole to reach the 800-assist mark.

The Samford Bulldogs (0-2) and VCU Rams (2-1) will round out FSU’s opponents on Friday. Following its home tournament, FSU prepares for the UCF Invitational in Orlando from Sept. 9-11 vs. Georgia, UCF and FGCU.