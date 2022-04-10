Seminoles Hold Spring Game In Doak

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — Florida State’s 2022 Garnet & Gold Spring Game had something for everyone on Saturday with explosive offensive plays and big defensive stops that thrilled the crowd of 30,184.

The game featured offense vs. defense as the Seminoles conducted their 14th practice of the spring inside Doak Campbell Stadium, providing the first opportunity for FSU’s 23 newcomers to perform in front of fans at the historic venue.

All four quarterbacks took turns directing the offense, led by Jordan Travis and Tate Rodemaker, who averaged 11.3 yards per completion on the evening. Freshman AJ Duffy and redshirt sophomore Gino English also led drives, and English scored a rushing touchdown during the Main Event finale.

Redshirt sophomore Trey Benson highlighted a rushing attack that featured 12 different rushers combining for nearly 300 yards on the ground. Redshirt junior and fellow transfer from Oregon Mycah Pittman led all receivers in catches and tied for the game-high in yards, while redshirt sophomore Kentron Poitier grabbed a touchdown catch.

On defense, redshirt sophomore Jared Verse made an impression in his first action in front of fans in Tallahassee. The Albany transfer and FCS All-American was a constant presence in the backfield and also blocked a field goal. True freshmen Sam McCall and Azareye’h Thomas both recorded pass breakups, along with Omarion Cooper, Demorie Tate, Jarques McClellion and DJ Lundy.

Florida State wraps up spring practices next week and returns to Doak Campbell Stadium on August 27 to open its 2022 season against Duquesne.