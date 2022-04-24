Seminoles Golf Fall to Georgia Tech in ACC Semifinals

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — The Florida State Men’s Golf team put forth a valiant effort but ultimately fell to No. 2 seed Georgia Tech, 3-1-1, in the ACC Men’s Golf Championship Semifinals on Sunday at Shark’s Tooth Golf Course in Panama City.

Playing without No. 2 golfer Dan Bradbury this weekend due to an injury, the Seminoles still advanced to Sunday’s match-play semifinals after finishing third in the stroke play portion of the tournament on Saturday. On Sunday, Florida State pulled ahead early in several matches but was unable to stave off a talented Georgia Tech team.

Sophomore Frederik Kjettrup won his match against Bartley Forrester 4&3. On the 15th hole, Kjettrup clinched the match with a birdie on the par-4, 419-yard hole. Kjettrup is now 3-0 in ACC Championship Match Play competition, winning his two matches last year against UNC and Clemson as well as Sunday’s vs. Georgia Tech.

Redshirt sophomore Cole Anderson halved his match vs. Ross Steelman, with the match going to extra holes. Georgia Tech clinched the entire match when Benjamin Reuter edged FSU’s Brett Roberts 1UP, securing the win on the 18th hole.

Despite the loss, Roberts enjoyed a productive weekend after finishing ninth in stroke play at 7-under (69-69-71) on Saturday.

The Seminoles find out where they will be headed for NCAA Regional play on Wednesday, May 4, at 4 p.m. on GOLF Channel.