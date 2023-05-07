Seminoles fall short of NCAA Championship

Gulf Shores, Ala. – The Florida State Seminoles won their quarter final match against LSU but came up short in the semi final against UCLA. The Bruins ended the Noles hope for another Championship appearance.

FSU 3, LSU 0

Makenna Wolfe and Alexis Durish got things going for the Seminoles on court five. The pair won in straight sets over the Tigers, 21-17 in the first and 21-14 I the second.

Raelyn White and Morgan Chacon started off slow in the first set, losing 21-13. They duo gained momentum in set two and won 21-15 to force a third set. White and Chacon rode their momentum to a 15-7 win, giving the Noles their second dual point of the match.

Maddie Anderson and Paige Kalkhoff also dropped the first set to the Tigers, 21-17. The duo entered the second set hot and won 21-12. Anderson and Kalkhoff did not let off the gas in the third set, winning 15-9. This clinched the 3-0 win for the Seminoles and also gave Anderson her 100th career win.

Anna Long and Jordan Polo split their two sets with LSU before the match ended. The pair won the first set 21-18, then lost the second 21-18. The third set had not started when the match was clinched.

Caitlin Moon and Audrey Koenig lost their first set on court four 23-21. The pair came back and won the second set 21-13. The third set was underway with Moon and Koenig winning 6-3 when the match was clinched by court one.

FSU 0, UCLA 3

Audrey Koenig and Caitlin Moon lost in two straight sets to the Bruins. Losing 21-14 in the first set, and 21-16 in the second set.

On court one, Maddie Anderson and Paige Kalkhoff fought hard but lost in straight sets. A close 21-18 loss in the first set followed by the pair forcing extra points but being unable to pull out the win, losing 24-22.

Anna Long and Jordan Polo were also in close sets against the Bruins. The pair lost the first 21-14, then dropped the second 21-18 giving the Bruins the match clinching point.

Raelyn White and Morgan Chacon had just split sets with the Bruins when the match was clinched. The pair won their first set 21-19, but dropped the second 21-17.

Makenna Wolfe and Alexis Durish lost the first set on court five 21-17 and had forced extra points in the second set but trailed 23-22 when the match was decided.

—seminoles.com—