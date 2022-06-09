Seminoles earn spots on podium at NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships

EUGENE, Ore. — The Florida State track and field team scored 16 points and earned three podium finishes on the first day of the NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

After two events scored, the Noles currently sit in second in the team standings.

Jeremiah Davis and Isaac Grimes put on a show in the long jump that ended in a thrilling but heartbreaking finish for the Seminoles. On his fifth jump, Davis jumped a personal best 8.00 meters to move him into first, and Grimes followed him with a mark of 7.97m to move him into second.

Davis had the lead into the final jump but Wayne Pinnock from Tennessee tied his mark of 8.00m and won the event thanks to having a second-best jump.

Grimes would finish third. Davis and Grimes became the first long jump duo in school history to garner First Team All-America honors.

Adriaan Wildschutt continued his illustrious career with the Seminoles with another podium finish in the 10,000m run. Wildschutt ran 28:28.18 to finish seventh to earn his second-straight First Team All-America honor in the event.

Trey Cunningham and Jo’Vaughn Martin each punched their ticket to championship Friday in their respective events. Cunningham cruised to win his heat in the 110m hurdles with a time of 13.21 to take the top qualify time 0.12 seconds.

The championship race will begin at 9:42 p.m.

Martin had a very impressive heat in a stacked 100m dash clocking the second-fastest time in the qualifying round with a time of 10.10. Martin will go for a national title at 9:52 p.m. on Friday night.