Seminoles earn individual track and field titles during first day of FSU Relays

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida State track and field and field program had a strong first day at the FSU Relays at the Mike Long Track in Tallahassee, Fla.

The Seminoles competed alongside the University of Georgia, the University of South Florida, Georgia Tech, Dartmouth, and Syracuse.

“We had a really strong first day. Megan in the hammer really set the tone for the day and secured a regional mark, and we had a really good end to the day in the women’s 5,000 meters. We can’t wait to get back at it tomorrow,” FSU Head Coach Bob Braman said.

Megan Cook set the tone and began the day by placing first in the hammer throw while throwing 61.25 meters, hitting a new personal record.

The Noles went three-for-three in the throws as Amani Heaven and Milton Ingraham each picked up wins in the shot put. Heaven earned first place throwing for 15.36 meters, while Ingraham posted a throw of 16.55 meters.

Jeremiah Davis placed first in the long jump, jumping for a distance of 7.46m.

The Noles finished the day off strong in the women’s 5,000 meter run with 11 runners running personal bests. Leading the pack was Rebecca Bergnes who shattered her personal best by 44 seconds while Riley Bahr came in second and shattered her personal best by 30 seconds.

In the men’s pole vault, Nick Napier claimed second place with Riley Ott followed closely in third.

In the men’s 200 meter dash, Damarre Martin finished fifth with a time of 21.42.

Over at the Raleigh Relays, Amanda Beach had a strong run for the Noles in the women’s 10,000 meter run. Beach cracked the top ten all-time list for the event with a time of 33:40.08 that sits at No. 7 in FSU history.