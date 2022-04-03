Seminoles baseball drop finale vs. No. 16 Notre Dame

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) — Despite success at the plate, No. 5 Florida State (16-11, 6-6 ACC) was swept by No. 16 Notre Dame (16-5, 5-4) 9-7 at Dick Howser Stadium on Sunday.
LHP Ross Dunn (1-2) started for the Noles, pitching 5.0 innings with seven strikeouts. Relievers Jackson Nezuh and Connor Whittaker pitched the final four innings.
Aidan Tyrell (4-0) pitched 4.2 innings in relief for Notre Dame, allowing one unearned run.
Behind Logan Lacey’s team-high three hits, FSU out-hit the Irish for the second straight game. Tyler Martin and Colton Vincent both had a pair of hits. Jordan Carrion stole two bases for the Seminoles.
After Notre Dame hit a three-run home run in the first inning, FSU immediately responded and tied the game through one inning. The Irish hit a two-run home run off Dunn in the third inning and added two runs in the sixth and eighth innings as well.
FSU cut the deficit to 9-7 with three runs in the bottom of the eighth, but a fly out ended Florida State’s final threat. FSU was retired in order in the bottom of the ninth by Jack Brannigan for his first save of the year.
SCORING SUMMARY:
T1 | ND 3, FSU 0 Cole home run, Brannigan and Putz scored
B1 | ND 3, FSU 1 Roberts singled, Martin scored
B1 | ND 3, FSU 2 Albert reached on fielder’s choice, Ferrer scored
B1 | ND 3, FSU 3 Toral scored on passed ball
T3 | ND 5, FSU 3 Putz home run, Miller score
B4 | ND 5, FSU 4 Carrion reached on fielder’s choice, Vincent scored
T6 | ND 6, FSU 4 Juaire singled, Cole scored on throwing error
T6 | ND 7, FSU 4 Coetzee sacrifice fly, Juaire scored
T8 | ND 8, FSU 4 Coetzee grounded out, Putz scored
T8 | ND 9, FSU 4 LaManna doubled, Cole scored
B8 | ND 9, FSU 5 Tibbs doubled, Albert scored
B8 | ND 9, FSU 6 Martin reached on fielder’s choice, Vincent scored
B8 | ND 9, FSU 7 Lacey singled, Tibbs scored
UP NEXT:
Florida State stays in Tallahassee for a pair of midweek games against Jacksonville (Tuesday, 7:00) and Stetson (Wednesday, 4:00). Both games will stream on ACC Network Extra.
OF NOTE:
- Logan Lacey tied a career-high with three hits, the second time this week he had a three-hit game.
- Jordan Carrion stole two bases and Logan Lacey stole one. They are tied for the team lead with four on the season.