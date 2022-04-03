Seminoles baseball drop finale vs. No. 16 Notre Dame

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) — Despite success at the plate, No. 5 Florida State (16-11, 6-6 ACC) was swept by No. 16 Notre Dame (16-5, 5-4) 9-7 at Dick Howser Stadium on Sunday.

LHP Ross Dunn (1-2) started for the Noles, pitching 5.0 innings with seven strikeouts. Relievers Jackson Nezuh and Connor Whittaker pitched the final four innings.

Aidan Tyrell (4-0) pitched 4.2 innings in relief for Notre Dame, allowing one unearned run.

Behind Logan Lacey’s team-high three hits, FSU out-hit the Irish for the second straight game. Tyler Martin and Colton Vincent both had a pair of hits. Jordan Carrion stole two bases for the Seminoles.

After Notre Dame hit a three-run home run in the first inning, FSU immediately responded and tied the game through one inning. The Irish hit a two-run home run off Dunn in the third inning and added two runs in the sixth and eighth innings as well.

FSU cut the deficit to 9-7 with three runs in the bottom of the eighth, but a fly out ended Florida State’s final threat. FSU was retired in order in the bottom of the ninth by Jack Brannigan for his first save of the year.

SCORING SUMMARY:

T1 | ND 3, FSU 0 Cole home run, Brannigan and Putz scored

B1 | ND 3, FSU 1 Roberts singled, Martin scored

B1 | ND 3, FSU 2 Albert reached on fielder’s choice, Ferrer scored

B1 | ND 3, FSU 3 Toral scored on passed ball

T3 | ND 5, FSU 3 Putz home run, Miller score

B4 | ND 5, FSU 4 Carrion reached on fielder’s choice, Vincent scored

T6 | ND 6, FSU 4 Juaire singled, Cole scored on throwing error

T6 | ND 7, FSU 4 Coetzee sacrifice fly, Juaire scored

T8 | ND 8, FSU 4 Coetzee grounded out, Putz scored

T8 | ND 9, FSU 4 LaManna doubled, Cole scored

B8 | ND 9, FSU 5 Tibbs doubled, Albert scored

B8 | ND 9, FSU 6 Martin reached on fielder’s choice, Vincent scored

B8 | ND 9, FSU 7 Lacey singled, Tibbs scored

UP NEXT:

Florida State stays in Tallahassee for a pair of midweek games against Jacksonville (Tuesday, 7:00) and Stetson (Wednesday, 4:00). Both games will stream on ACC Network Extra.

OF NOTE: