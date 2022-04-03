Watch
SportsCollege SportsFSU

Actions

Seminoles baseball drop finale vs. No. 16 Notre Dame

Posted at 6:27 PM, Apr 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-03 18:27:47-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) — Despite success at the plate, No. 5 Florida State (16-11, 6-6 ACC) was swept by No. 16 Notre Dame (16-5, 5-4) 9-7 at Dick Howser Stadium on Sunday.

LHP Ross Dunn (1-2) started for the Noles, pitching 5.0 innings with seven strikeouts. Relievers Jackson Nezuh and Connor Whittaker pitched the final four innings.

Aidan Tyrell (4-0) pitched 4.2 innings in relief for Notre Dame, allowing one unearned run.

Behind Logan Lacey’s team-high three hits, FSU out-hit the Irish for the second straight game. Tyler Martin and Colton Vincent both had a pair of hits. Jordan Carrion stole two bases for the Seminoles.

After Notre Dame hit a three-run home run in the first inning, FSU immediately responded and tied the game through one inning. The Irish hit a two-run home run off Dunn in the third inning and added two runs in the sixth and eighth innings as well.

FSU cut the deficit to 9-7 with three runs in the bottom of the eighth, but a fly out ended Florida State’s final threat. FSU was retired in order in the bottom of the ninth by Jack Brannigan for his first save of the year.

SCORING SUMMARY:

T1 | ND 3, FSU 0 Cole home run, Brannigan and Putz scored
B1 | ND 3, FSU 1 Roberts singled, Martin scored
B1 | ND 3, FSU 2 Albert reached on fielder’s choice, Ferrer scored
B1 | ND 3, FSU 3 Toral scored on passed ball
T3 | ND 5, FSU 3 Putz home run, Miller score
B4 | ND 5, FSU 4 Carrion reached on fielder’s choice, Vincent scored
T6 | ND 6, FSU 4 Juaire singled, Cole scored on throwing error
T6 | ND 7, FSU 4 Coetzee sacrifice fly, Juaire scored
T8 | ND 8, FSU 4 Coetzee grounded out, Putz scored
T8 | ND 9, FSU 4 LaManna doubled, Cole scored
B8 | ND 9, FSU 5 Tibbs doubled, Albert scored
B8 | ND 9, FSU 6 Martin reached on fielder’s choice, Vincent scored
B8 | ND 9, FSU 7 Lacey singled, Tibbs scored

UP NEXT:

Florida State stays in Tallahassee for a pair of midweek games against Jacksonville (Tuesday, 7:00) and Stetson (Wednesday, 4:00). Both games will stream on ACC Network Extra.

OF NOTE:

  • Logan Lacey tied a career-high with three hits, the second time this week he had a three-hit game.
  • Jordan Carrion stole two bases and Logan Lacey stole one. They are tied for the team lead with four on the season.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming