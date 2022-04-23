Seminole softball Shines On Senior Day To Sweep Clemson 6-0

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — On a day honoring the three graduating Seminoles; Maegan Tomlinson, Sydney Sherill, and Danielle Watson, the Noles used consistent offense, an explosive third inning, and exceptional pitching from Mack Leonard and Kathryn Sandercock to beat the Clemson Tigers 6-0. This win completes their sweep over the 17th-ranked Tigers. The win today also clinched the school’s best start in its history with a 43-5 record.

At JoAnne Graf Field Saturday afternoon, 1,573 spectators came to watch the senior day celebrations and Seminole victory. The crowd was the tenth largest for a game at JoAnne Graf Field in program history. Tomlinson got the first start of her career for Senior Day.

Mack Leonard started the game and pitched 3.2 innings while allowing zero runs on two hits with one strikeout. Kathryn Sandercock pitched 2.1 innings and kept the Tigers scoreless while only allowing one hit and getting two strikeouts. Emma Wilson came into the game in the top of the seventh inning for the Seminoles and got the first two outs. Danielle Watson came in to get the last out on Senior Day.

The game opened with a scoreless first inning. At the top of the second, Devyn Flaherty got hit by a pitch and immediately stole second base. When Jahni Kerr stepped up to the plate, she hit a single to center field to give the Seminoles a 1-0 lead and the team never looked back.

In the bottom of the third inning, Kaley Mudge got the Noles started with a single, and immediately advanced to second on a throwing error. Kalei Harding stepped up to bat, hitting a single to left field to score Mudge and give the Noles a 2-0 lead.

With only one out in the inning, it was Flaherty’s turn to score a run for the Seminoles, as she hit a single to right field that drove in Harding and gave the team a 3-0 lead. At the very next at-bat, Michaela Edenfield hit her team-leading 16th home run, this time a two-run shot that hit the left-field foul pole and scored Flaherty, giving FSU a 5-0 lead.

The scoring wasn’t quite finished for the Seminoles though as the bottom of the fourth began with an Amaya Ross double and a quick advance to third after a passed ball. It was then time for senior Sydney Sherrill to drive in a run as she hit a deep sacrifice fly to score Ross and propel the Seminoles to a 6-0 lead, which solidified the final score on the day.

Up Next

The Seminoles will be back in town next for a top-10 matchup as they take on No. 7 Oklahoma State. The first game of the series is Thursday at 7:00 PM.