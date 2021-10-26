Seminole soccer ready to close out regular season strong

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State soccer team is coming off a tough stretch. Last Thursday, they finished in a draw with then 7th ranked North Carolina, then suffered their first loss of the season to then #6 Duke. Things are not getting any easier for the Seminoles. Florida State dropped from first to third in the latest rankings, and they host top ranked Virginia on Thursday for their final regular season game of the year.

The Seminole soccer complex is notoriously a tough place to play. The Noles are 86-7-6 since 2012 at home, and they're ready to close things out strong Thursday night.

"There's not much turnaround time right? You played a game Thursday night against Carolina and you get back to the hotel and you have to turn around and play a really good Duke team on Sunday," said head coach Mark Krikorian. "Then you come back and half an off day and turn around and play a very good team against Virginia. We'll hopefully figure this out and be ready for this Thursday against Virginia."

Thursday night's one vs. three match-up is set for 7:00.

