Seminole soccer ready for tough stretch to close out the regular season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State is undefeated on the year and is the top team in the country in the latest rankings. There are three other ACC school's in the top eight; Virginia, Duke, and North Carolina. Florida State has three games left in the regular season. Who are they against? Virginia, Duke, and North Carolina.

Up first for the Seminoles? Seventh ranked UNC on Thursday. For Florida State, nothing changes. Head coach Mark Krikorian says this team knows the challenge that awaits them and it won't be easy, but the schedule's set, now the Noles have to go on the road and do their best.

"We have what we got and I do think by the time the three games are over, we'll know an awful lot about our kids and our team and we'll still have time to make the adjustments that are necessary," he said Tuesday. "We expect we'll get stretched a little bit for these upcoming games."

After North Carolina, Florida State faces Duke Sunday before closing out the regular season against number two Virginia at home.