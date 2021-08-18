Seminole soccer ready for season debut against tough Texas A&M squad

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Three months ago, the Florida State soccer team fell short in their bid for a National title. Now, back to their normal fall season schedule, the Seminoles are ready to kick off another bid for a title. Their first game is Thursday when they host Texas A&M.

It's been a strange couple of months. Head coach Mark Krikorian said he encouraged each player to take three weeks off after that title game. He said most took advantage of that downtime, and he said they came back sharp and fit. In typical Seminole soccer fashion, they're jumping right into the fire. Up first? Texas A&M, a top ten program, and one the Seminoles are ready to test themselves against.

"I love it. It's an amazing opportunity to play a top ten team so all of us are looking forward to the challenge," said redshirt senior Gabby Carle. "Definitely very motivated. I think all of us want to make it and win a National Championship obviously."

"I think that we're a veteran team and we're a good team and these kids, they have big aspirations in the game," added Krikorian. "By going out and scheduling teams that aren't going to challenge us, I don't know what it does for us and I don't know what it does for our opponents. We want to play the best teams."

Florida State is the preseason number one team in the nation. Thursday's match-up is a 7:00 kick at the Seminole Soccer Complex.