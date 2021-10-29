Watch
Seminole Soccer Closes out the Regular Season with 1-1 Tie To No. 1 Virginia

Posted at 11:21 PM, Oct 28, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — The Florida State Seminole Soccer team (14-1-2) finished regular season play with a 1-1 tie after two overtime periods against No. 1 Virginia (15-1-2). The Seminoles will now be the second seed in the ACC Tournament.

With the number two seed, FSU earned a bye in the first round of the ACC Tournament and will return to action next Friday, November 5th at 8 pm The Seminoles will face the winner of the first-round game between Duke and Wake Forest.

FSU honored three seniors, Jaelin Howell, Gabby Carle and Gianna Mitchell, prior to the game in front of a record crowd. The crowd of 2,388 people at the Seminole Soccer Complex set a new regular-season average attendance record of 1,513 people per game.

The match was competitive from the start as both teams were vying for the ACC regular-season title. The Seminoles edged the Cavaliers with 53% possession which completed the streak of leading possession in all matches during the regular season.

Virginia opened the scoring in the 63rd minute with a shot from Diana Ordonez.

It only took four minutes for the Garnet and Gold to equalize through a stunning strike by Yujie Zhao. Clara Robbins earned her sixth assist of the season with a pass to Zhao at the top of the box who launched the ball into the top corner. This was Zhao’s fourth goal of the season.

Cristina Roque recorded a season-high four saves in the match to preserve the tie.

The Seminoles are back in action against the winner of Duke vs. Wake Forest on Friday, November 5th at 8 pm in Cary, N.C. for the second round of the ACC Tournament.

