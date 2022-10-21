Second-half goal lifts No. 2 North Carolina to win against No. 4 Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The No. 4 Florida State soccer team (10-2-2) dropped a hard-fought 2-1 match at home against No. 2 North Carolina (13-3-0) on Thursday night in Tallahassee.

Florida State took the lead early in the first half just four minutes and 10 seconds into the game, scoring the fastest goal that North Carolina has let up all season. The build-up started on the right side with Jody Brown as she took on her defender and found Jenna Nighswonger wide open in the middle. Nighswonger fed the ball into Onyi Echegini as she made a run across the 18-yard box. Echegini fended off the Tar Heel defender and slotted her shot into the net.

North Carolina tied it up in the 32nd minute with a penalty kick from Tori Hansen. The penalty kick came after a Florida State handball inside the box. The Seminoles went into the locker room at the half with the edge in shots, 7-5, and the sole corner of the half.

The second half consisted of missed opportunities with shots hitting the post and going just wide of the net. Beata Olsson had the best looks of the half in the 57th minute when she hit the left post on a shot and then missed wide with her head on the next play.

North Carolina responded quickly, scoring their second goal of the match on an unassisted effort by Ally Sentnor in the 58th minute.

The Seminoles had most of the possession and more chances on goal throughout the game but could not connect in the final moments. Cristina Roque tallied six saves on the night, her second-highest in a game so far this season.