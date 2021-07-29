Scottie Barnes looks to become Florida State's latest lottery pick in NBA Draft

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We're 24 hours out from the 2021 NBA Draft, and Florida State fans are getting used to hearing names of former Seminoles called early. Devin Vassell and Pat Williams most recently, the eleventh and fourth overall picks respectively in last year's Draft.

Scottie Barnes looks to become the latest lottery pick for the Seminoles. Barnes is the Seminoles third one and done player in the last five years and is projected to stay in his home state, going fifth overall to Orlando, where he'll rejoin another former Seminole in Jonathan Isaac.

Barnes worked out for the Magic earlier this month, and praised Florida State for preparing him for this moment. Of having the chance to stay in Florida to play professionally? He said it's an opportunity he'd be thankful for.

"Just me growing up in Florida, being able to know there's a lot of people right around the corner, it's basically like home," he said. "It's just two hours away from West Palm Beach, so I know I'll have a lot of support here with family wise, fan wise because I grew up around here in this area and different things like that."

The 2021 N-B-A Draft kicks off Thursday night at 8 pm. You can watch it on ABC-27.