Scottie Barnes credits Florida State, Leonard Hamilton for NBA Draft readiness

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State guard Scottie Barnes is creating his own draft buzz as the West Palm Beach native worked out for the Orlando Magic earlier this week.

Orlando owns the 5th and 8th overall picks in the upcoming NBA draft on July 29th. If selected in the first round he’d be the third Seminole in the last two years to do so. Barnes spoke with media in Orlando earlier this week. And like 2020 first rounders Patrick Williams and Devin Vassell he credits his time in Tallahassee under head coach Leonard Hamilton as to why he feels so prepared to take his talents to the next level.

“That’s one of the reasons why I wanted to go there. They just keep producing pros day in and day out. Seeing them come into the league with that transition of being able to be ready and being able to play. Showing versatility on the defensive end, they see those Florida State players have high motors," said Barnes.

"They have good characteristics by themselves. They handle themselves off the court as well as on the court. So I would say it does give me more confidence being around the Florida State staff. Leonard Hamilton and his staff, just being able to get me ready for this next level," he adds.

