Saturday's Florida State, Georgia Tech game suspended due to inclement weather

ATLANTA, GA. (Seminoles.com) — Saturday's baseball game between No. 25 Florida State and Georgia Tech was suspended in the 8th inning and will be resumed Sunday.

Game 2 will resume Sunday at 12 p.m. Game 3 will begin 30 minutes after game two finishes.

The Seminoles lead, 11-7, with runners on first and second and no outs in the top of the eighth inning.

FSU raced out to an 11-1 lead behind home runs from Mat Nelson (17) and Logan Lacey (3). Lacey has a career-high five RBI in the game, while Tyler Martin scored four runs.

Georgia Tech scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

