Sandercock Named A USA Softball Player of the Year Top 25 Finalist

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) — Kathryn Sandercock has been named a 2022 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 25 finalist as announced by USA Softball on Wednesday.

The eventual USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year will come from the top 25 finalists. The top 10 finalists will be announced on May 4 and the top three announced on May 18. The 2022 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year will be revealed prior to the Women's College World Series.

Sandercock has had yet another stellar season in 2022. She is 22-1 on the season with a 1.39 ERA. She has thrown 140.2 innings so far this season and has allowed just 28 earned runs. Sandercock currently leads the Seminoles with 116 strikeouts while only walking 20 batters this season. She has held her opponents to a .184 batting average and has allowed only 24 extra-base hits this season. Sandercock has been named the ACC Pitcher of the Week twice this season and was named the NFCA National Pitcher of the Week after her performance at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational. That week she went 4-0 and earned a save with a 0.97 ERA. She allowed just two runs in 15.2 innings of work against four ranked teams.

Sandercock was named an NFCA Second Team All-American and to the All-ACC First Team last season after finishing with a 27-4 record. She started in 26 games and pitched 10 complete games. She finished the 2021 season with a 1.25 ERA, 127 strikeouts and allowed the opponent to have a .191 batting average in 178.2 innings of work.

Florida State Hosts Clemson In Top 20 Showdown

Florida State hosts Clemson this week for a three-game series starting on Thursday night at 8 p.m.

This will be the first meeting between the Seminoles and Tigers in softball.

All three games this week will be on national television, starting with Thursday night’s game on ESPN2. The game is a part of ESPN’s Thursday Night Throwdown series that showcases the best softball teams in the country. Both Friday (6 p.m.) and Saturday’s (2 p.m.) games will be on the ACC Network.