Sandercock leads Florida St. past Oklahoma St, into semis

Alonzo Adams/AP
Florida State's Kathryn Sandercock (32) delivers a pitch to Oklahoma State in the first inning of an NCAA women's College World Series softball game on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Posted at 11:23 AM, Jun 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-06 11:23:02-04

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kathryn Sandercock gave up two runs on five hits in a complete-game victory, and Florida State defeated fifth-seeded Oklahoma State 4-2 in an elimination game at the Women's College World Series.

The game ended early Sunday after an earlier game was delayed about two hours by rain. The Seminoles will face No. 3 Alabama on Sunday in the semifinals.

Florida State will need to beat the Crimson Tide twice to advance to the best-of-three championship series. Alabama will need just one win because it is unbeaten in the double-elimination format.

