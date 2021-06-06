Sandercock leads Florida St. past Oklahoma St, into semis

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kathryn Sandercock gave up two runs on five hits in a complete-game victory, and Florida State defeated fifth-seeded Oklahoma State 4-2 in an elimination game at the Women's College World Series.

The game ended early Sunday after an earlier game was delayed about two hours by rain. The Seminoles will face No. 3 Alabama on Sunday in the semifinals.

Florida State will need to beat the Crimson Tide twice to advance to the best-of-three championship series. Alabama will need just one win because it is unbeaten in the double-elimination format.