Sandercock and stellar defense lead Seminoles to Super Regional victory

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The No. 10 Florida State softball team (43-10-1) defeated No. 7 LSU (35-21) 1-0 in a pitchers duel led by Kathryn Sandercock and the FSU defense.

“Wow, what a game,” head coach Lonni Alameda said. “Really exciting. Super Regionals are so much fun. Kat and our defense did outstanding. What a fun ballgame. I am really proud of our group.”

No. 10 FSU 1, No. 7 LSU 0

Kathryn Sandercock pitched her ninth complete game and second in a row as she only allowed two hits and no runs with two strikeouts. Sandercock faced the minimum through three innings before allowing her first hit in the fourth.

Florida State had four hits through five innings but it was not until the sixth that the Seminole offense got on the board. Sydney Sherrill led off the sixth with a single through the right side on a 1-2 count. Kalei Harding singled to centerfield putting runners on the corners with no outs for Cassidy Davis.

Davis sent one to right field just deep enough to score Sherrill from third for a sacrifice fly and Davis’s 27th RBI of the year.

The one run was all the Seminoles needed as they shut out the Tigers on their own field.

Florida State and LSU face off Friday at 7 p.m. for game two of the Super Regional. The game will be on ESPN2.