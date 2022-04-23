Roberts’ Six-Under Performance Puts Florida State men's golf in Position at ACC Championship

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — Sophomore Brett Roberts continued his recent history of strong play at the ACC Men’s Golf Championship, shooting 6-under (69-69) through the first two rounds on Friday at Shark’s Tooth Golf Course in Panama City Beach.

The Seminoles have put themselves in position for a coveted top four spot in order to advance to match play on Sunday, sitting tied in fourth place with Notre Dame at 11-under (283-282). FSU tees off in the final round of stroke play on Saturday at 9 a.m. CT.

Roberts totaled 11 birdies on the day and had a clean second round where he delivered four birdies, one bogey and 13 pars. He capitalized on the course’s par 5 holes, shooting 4-under. Last year, Roberts performed well as a freshman at the ACC Championship, capping his stay off with two match-play wins over North Carolina and Clemson.

Roberts is tied for seventh on the player leaderboard. Clemson’s Jacob Bridgeman, UNC’s Peter Fountain and UNC’s Ryan Gerard are each tied for the lead at 9-under.

Sophomore Frederik Kjettrup battled through the day to finish strong in the second round, shooting a 3-under 69 as well as 3-under total (72-69). He recorded a much needed birdie on his second-to-last hole of the day, which came on the par-4, 370-yard eighth hole.

Redshirt sophomore Cole Anderson provided a boost to the Seminoles out of the No. 2 spot, filling in for Dan Bradbury who was out due to illness. Anderson shot 2-under through the two rounds (71-71), highlighting his performance with an eagle in the first round on the par-5, 533-yard 13th hole.

Top-seeded North Carolina holds the tournament lead at 29-under. Georgia Tech is in second place at 19-under, followed by Virginia (-14), Notre Dame (-11) and Florida State (-11).