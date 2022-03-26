Roberts, Ferrer & Toral Lift Noles Above Duke, 7-2

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) — No. 7 Florida State (16-6, 6-2) beat Duke (11-12, 2-6) 7-2 on Saturday at Dick Howser Stadium and have now won six straight series to start the season. Brett Roberts, Jaime Ferrer, and Alex Toral each hit a home run and accounted for all seven RBI.

Bryce Hubbart (5-1) earned his fifth win of the season with seven innings pitched against the Blue Devils. Davis Hare entered in relief and struck out the final Duke batter with two runners on base to secure the victory.

With a home run in the second to open the scoring and a sacrifice fly in the third, Roberts earned a season-high three RBI. It was Roberts’ third home run of the year and increased the team’s streak to 11 consecutive games with a home run, the longest since at least 2015.

Toral hit his seventh home run of the season and 44th of his career. He currently leads the team in extra-base hits with 16 and RBI with 25. Among active players, Toral ranks fifth in the country for home runs.

Ferrer, the freshman right fielder, hit his fourth career home run and recorded another double, extending his team-lead with 10 on the season, tied with Toral.

FSU is now 6-0 against left-handed pitchers this year after defeating Luke Fox (1-3) on the mound for Duke.

The Seminole defense turned the ninth double play of the season as Toral, Jordan Carrion, and Jackson Greene combined to get runners out at first and second in the eighth inning.

Alex Stone hit a pair of solo home runs to account for both of Duke’s runs.

SCORING SUMMARY:

B2 | FSU 2, DU 0 Roberts homered to right field, scoring Toral

T3 | FSU 2, DU 1 Stone homered to right field

B3 | FSU 3, DU 1 Toral doubled to right field, scoring Lacey

B3 | FSU 4, DU 1 Roberts flied out to center field, scoring Shaver

B4 | FSU 6, DU 1 Ferrer homered down the right field line, scoring Vincent

T7 | FSU 6, DU 2 Stone homered to right center

B8 | FSU 7, DU 2 Toral homered to right field

UP NEXT:

Florida State and Duke close out the series on Sunday at 1 p.m. LHP Ross Dunn will pitch for the Seminoles.

