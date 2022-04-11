Rising Spear, MarketPryce to assist Florida State student-athletes with NIL contracts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An entity designed to assist Florida State University student-athletes to obtain name, image and likeness (NIL) contracts with businesses has partnered with a marketplace.

Rising Spear, a third-party organization not affiliated with Florida State University that helps student-athletes at the university obtain NIL contracts with businesses, announced Monday that it has teamed up with MarketPryce.

MarketPryce is an online marketplace that helps student-athletes connect directly with brands and businesses for marketing purposes.

MarketPryce is tasked with creating and developing name, image and likeness opportunities for student-athletes at FSU.

The opportunities may be with local or national businesses that do not interfere with current businesses and sponsors of the university.

According to the news release, student-athletes are able to use the MarketPryce app for free to gain access to hundreds of brands that are actively seeking endorsement opportunities with student-athletes.

FSU’s student athletes will get the chance to improve their brand and secure networking opportunities.

“This partnership will help FSU student-athletes navigate the full potential of NIL,” said Bob Davis, co-founder of Rising Spear and past Chairman of the Seminole Boosters Executive Board. “We are enthralled to invite all interested businesses to join the platform and communicate with Rising Spear athletes at no cost.”

On July 1, 2021, the NCAA, the organization that oversees college athletes for its member schools, enacted an interim policy which allowed student-athletes the opportunity to profit off their name, image and likeness; separate from the university.

Florida State University's athletic department is a member of the NCAA.

Previously, student-athlete were not allowed to make profit off their name, image, or likeness.

Student athletes are still prohibited from receiving a salary in which they represent the university in intercollegiate athletic games.