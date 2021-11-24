RayQuan Evans coming off impressive performance after emotional news

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State head men's basketball coach Leonard Hamilton got emotional Monday night after their win over Missouri when he talked about senior guard RayQuan Evans. Evans found out his brother died Sunday night, then played against the Tigers just 24 hours later.

"For him to be courageous enough to love his teammates, and in honor of his brother, he wanted to go out and play tonight. There's not many guys who could do that."

Evans put together what coach Hamilton called the 'best performance of his coaching career.' Evans finished with eight points and six assists in the Seminoles win, and his strength had coach emotional.

"There are Seminoles around. There are true Seminoles, but then there's whatever kind of Seminole Ray Evans is tonight," he said. "Not many people could step up and do that and play as well as he did tonight."

Florida State returns to action Wednesday when they host Boston University. Tip-off is at 7:00.