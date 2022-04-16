⚾: Rank (4-for-4) Powers Noles Past Cardinals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (SEMINOLES.COM) — Florida State (21-13, 9-8 ACC) defeated No. 9 Louisville (24-10, 9-5 ACC) 9-4 Friday night to clinch the series against the ACC Atlantic Division leaders. Freshman Treyton Rank had a career day with four hits, four RBI, two runs scored and finished a home run shy of the 10th cycle in FSU history.

LHP Bryce Hubbart (6-1) started for the Noles, pitching 5.2 innings with six strikeouts and just one run allowed, lowering his season ERA to 2.82. Relievers Davis Hare, Conner Whittaker, Dylan Jacobs and Dylan Simmons pitched the remainder of the game. Louisville struck for three runs in the ninth inning after FSU had extended its lead to 9-1.

FSU jumped to an early 5-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, in large part to a Rank triple scoring three runs. All five runs were scored with two outs and was the third straight game FSU has had a five-run inning early in the game.

Alex Toral unleashed a 413-foot home run to the opposite field, his third consecutive game with a home run. He leads FSU with 11 home runs and 34 RBI.

Jared Poland (2-2) pitched four innings for the Cardinals, recording seven strikeouts. All six of the runs he allowed were unearned.

The Seminoles had runners on base all night, scoring nine and stranding 12. Logan Lacey and Jackson Greene both drew three walks, Tyler Martin had a hit and two walks and Jaime Ferrer had a hit and was twice hit by a pitch.

SCORING SUMMARY:

B1 | UL 0, FSU 1 Albert singled, Martin scored

B1 | UL 0, FSU 2 Carrion hit by pitch, Ferrer scored

B1 | UL 0, FSU 5 Rank tripled, Albert, Greene & Carrion scored

T3 | UL 1, FSU 5 Metzinger doubled, Benson scored

B3 | UL 1, FSU 6 Rank singled, Carrion scored

🍁 | UL 1, FSU 7 Martin grounded out, Rank scored

B6 | UL 1, FSU 8 Toral home run

B7 | UL 1, FSU 9 Lacey walked, Rank scored

T9 | UL 3, FSU 9 Masterman doubled, Bianco & Knapczyk scored

T9 | UL 4, FSU 9 Rushing sacrifice fly, Metzinger scored

UP NEXT:

The series finale against Louisville is Saturday at 1:00 p.m. LHP Ross Dunn will pitch for the Seminoles.

OF NOTE:

Treyton Rank was 4-for-4 with two singles, a double, triple, an HBP, four RBI and scored two runs. All those categories set or tied career highs.

Rank’s triple scored three runs and capped FSU’s five-run first inning. He is the first Seminole with multiple triples this year and FSU has five as a team, two more than the entire 2021 season.

He is the second Seminole with a four-hit game this year – Jaime Ferrer has done it twice.

Alex Toral hit a home run for the third straight game and has four in the last five games. He leads FSU with 11 home runs and 34 RBI.

Tyler Martin singled and drew two walks. He has reached safely in all 10 games he’s appeared this season and 12 straight dating to last season.

Ferrer was hit by two pitches and now leads the ACC with 15 HBP on the season. He ranks eighth in FSU single-season history in HBP.

Ferrer also singled and leads FSU with 43 hits.

FSU scored five runs in the first inning, tying Tuesday at No. 23 Florida for the most in an opening inning this year. It was the third straight game FSU scored five runs in an inning.

Jordan Carrion scored a run in his first two plate appearances, tying a season high.

Logan Lacey and Jackson Greene tied a career-high with three walks.

For more information on Florida State baseball, check Seminoles.com for the latest news and scheduling information, and keep up with the team on social media through Twitter and Facebook (@FSUBaseball) & Instagram and TikTok (@NoleBaseball).