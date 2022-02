TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — When you talk about the Super Bowl, you almost always have to mention Florida State. Sunday night's Super Bowl 56 was the sixth straight Super Bowl with at least one former Seminole on the winning team.

Cam Akers and Jalen Ramsey are the latest former Noles to earn a ring. The Los Angeles Rams topped Cincinnati to win the Lombardi Trophy. Now, in total, former Florida State players have earned a combined 47 Super Bowl rings.