Rain or shine, Florida State football ready for spring game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It seems like rain or shine, there will be football inside Doak Campbell Stadium Saturday. Florida State is set to host its annual spring game.

It'll be head coach Mike Norvell's first spring game as a Seminole, and one he's excited about. This is a team that's been inspired this off-season and heading into the spring, motivated after a fall they weren't happy with. Now, they get to show everyone what they've been working on.

"I want to see guys go out there and play fast and play confident and for our fans to see the direction our program is continuing to go in," said Norvell. "I've gotten to watch that for the last 13 practices, and I'm excited about the steps we've seen. It'll be a fun opportunity to do that in a spring game in front of our Seminole family."

Saturday's spring game is set for 5 p.m.