Raelyn White and Kate Privett earn AVCA Top Flight award

Beach volleyball players Raelyn White and Kate Privett became the 11th pair at Florida State University to earn the AVCA Top Flight Award.

The Top Flight award recognizes excellence in collegiate beach volleyball from all over the country across all flights.

The award highlights everyone’s role on the team regardless of their court position and team outcome.

For a pair to be eligible for the award, the pair must compete in at least 15 matches together at a specific flight number and win at least 75% of their matches – regardless of the overall result of the dual.

White and Privett were paired together the first half of the season, dominating on court five. The pair went 15-4 (.790) overall and 14-3 (.824) on court five. They earned nine top-20 match wins, highlighted by a win over No. 2 USC on March 12th.

This is the third year that Kate Privett has earned the award on court five. Privett won the award in 2019 with partner, Macy Jerger (14-1) and earned the award in 2021 with partner, Jenna Johnson (24-5).